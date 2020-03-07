BiH reports first case of COVID-19

SARAJEVO, March 5 (Xinhua) — The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the region of Republika Srpska (RS), one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina(BiH), the RS Health Ministry said Thursday.

The patient with confirmed infection lives in Banja Luka, the second largest city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the ministry was quoted by the country’s most visited website Klix as saying. And the regional health ministry will hold a news conference later.

So far more than 400 people in the country have been under health and epidemiological surveillance, with about 260 people in the entity of Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and others in the RS, it said.

In response to a possible COVID-19 epidemic, the country has taken some measures including intensifying border controls and increasing medical supplies.