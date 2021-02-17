BiH signs cooperation agreement with CERN

SARAJEVO, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has signed an international cooperation agreement with the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), said the Ministry of Civil Affairs of BiH on Tuesday.

The deal ensures long-term opportunities for the scientists, engineers, and technicians from BiH to participate in the research projects at CERN, the ministry said in a statement.

CERN intends to strengthen the cooperation with non-member countries and the BiH has shown interest in participating in CERN’s scientific work, the ministry noted.

At the signing ceremony, Minister of Civil Affairs Ankica Gudeljevic said “young researchers will grow stronger through joint projects, stay in their country and contribute to their country’s development.”

Founded in 1954 and based near Geneva, CERN operates the largest particle physics laboratory worldwide. It currently has 23 member states. Enditem