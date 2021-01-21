BiH’s exports decrease 8.5 pct YoY in 2020

SARAJEVO, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (BiH) goods exports in 2020 totaled 10.5 billion convertible marks (KM, 6.5 billion U.S. dollars), down 8.5 percent year-on-year, the Agency for Statistics of BiH said on Wednesday.

In the same period, imports amounted to 16.9 billion KM, a drop of 13.4 percent compared to 2019.

According to the agency, the European Union (EU) is BiH’s most important trading partner with a 72.4 percent share in its total exports.

Exports to the EU countries totaled 7.6 billion KM in 2020, a decrease of 8.3 percent year-on-year, while imports from the EU dropped by 13.9 percent in the same period.

BiH’s second largest trading partners are the signatory countries of the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) — Albania, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro and Serbia.

Exports to CEFTA countries in 2020 amounted to 1.7 billion KM, down 11.5 percent year-on-year, while imports decreased by 11.3 percent in the same period.

Imports of goods from China were worth 1.3 billion KM, a year-on-year drop of 4.5 percent. BiH’s exports to China dropped 11.2 percent in 2020. (1 KM = 0.62 U.S. dollar) Enditem