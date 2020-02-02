Bikini designer, 30, hits out at claims that she ‘Photoshops’ her images before sharing them online

Australian bikini designer and influencer Karina Irby has hit back at claims she is ‘just some fake girl on the internet’ who Photoshops her images, after she discovered a troll posted a comparison photo of herself online.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to address her one million followers after she had her attention drawn to a public forum where someone was comparing Karina on Instagram and in reality.

Karina said she decided to share the image herself and ‘redo their work, but do it better’.

In a post titled ‘pose versus candid’, Karina wrote that the troll posted the comparison snap in order to portray her as ‘some fake girl on the internet’.

‘No no. I’m real!,’ she posted on Instagram.

‘And I’m sorry I’m not walking around holding my s**t together and posing at anyone who looks at me from any angle.

‘Posing for photos comes with angles, timing, lightening, location and cute outfits.

‘Candid is from any angle, anywhere at any time from anyone.’

The Moana Bikini founder said she is ‘always telling others’ to not be self-critical about their bodies, and compare themselves to what they see online.

‘I think that people are so heavily inundated with “perfect” content on social media that when someone shows the reality behind their image it’s really refreshing,’ she told Yahoo.

‘Everyone is always trying to showcase their best sides on social media – myself included, to an extent – and I get it.

‘But I’m not afraid to show the “other” side of these “perfect” images and if it helps someone become more comfortable and confident in themselves, then I am all for it!’

Karina’s post currently has over 190,000 likes, with many of her fans commenting and saying she is beautiful, truthful and an inspiration.

In addition to her YouTube channel and Instagram page, Karina has a not-so-serious page called Karina_raw, which includes the description ‘for a little less seriousness in your Instagram’.

This isn’t the first time the fashion designer has received backlash online, as in 2018 she was accused of having surgery and looking ‘deformed’.

After sporting one of Khloe Kardashian’s Good American bodysuits and posting the look online Karina received an overflow of comments saying she must’ve had ‘surgery’.

Despite the negative comments the Port Macquarie-based designer remains true to herself and her brand, while also speaking out about her past experiences of eczema.

‘I would have killed to have seen another human talking about eczema, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do here,’ she said at the time.

Along with this, over the last few years Karina has shared how she completely changed her body shape by taking up weights at the gym instead of cardio.