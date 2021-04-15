Bilbao defender Balenziaga: We can repeat Supercup shock against Barca

MADRID, April 14 (Xinhua) — Athletic Club Bilbao’s dream of ending a run of 37 years without winning the Copa del Rey ended in a 2-1 defeat to local rivals, Real Sociedad in the delayed 2020 final. But on Saturday, the club from the Basque region in the north of Spain will have the chance to put that disappointment behind them when they face FC Barcelona in this season’s Cup final.

The Barca team with Leo Messi, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann will be favorites to lift the trophy, but Bilbao will look to their 3-2 win against Barca in the final of this season’s Spanish Supercup in January as inspiration.

“It has to be a reference for what we have to do and what the fans want to see,” commented left-back Mikel Balenziaga in a press conference on Wednesday.

“We all want to see the Athletic that beat Barca in that final, a brave team that knows what they want to do and we are all working so that people see that Athletic on Saturday,” he added.

Barca goes to the final after losing 2-1 away to Real Madrid last Saturday which put a dent in their La Liga title hopes, but prior to that defeat, Ronaldo Koeman’s team had won six consecutive games, producing some of their best displays of the season.

“We will have to do a lot of things well and make very few mistakes if we want to win and that his what we aim to do,” continued Balenziaga.

“I think the key to the game is inside us. We know what we need to do in order to win the game. We are very focused and we know what we need to do to win,” he continued.

The defeat on April 3 looks to have hurt Bilbao’s morale as they followed that game with a 1-1 draw away to Real Sociedad in La Liga and a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to struggling Alaves on Sunday. Those results have lowered expectations among supporters in Bilbao, but the defender sees things differently.

“The team is in good shape. We know what we have to do to take the game into areas we want and we have the example of the Supercup we won against Barca in January. We have got enough to bring the trophy back to Bilbao,” assured Balenziaga. Enditem