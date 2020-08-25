Bilibili To Publish ‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout’ For Mobile In China

The widespread popularity of “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” on PC and PlayStation 4 has had many people hoping that a mobile version of the game would follow. Now, a Chinese company is claiming that it has the right to do just that.

The Verge reports that games analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted that Chinese entertainment company Bilibili has secured the rights to publish a mobile version of the “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout,” but in China only.

On its website, Bilibili says it will be the “exclusive agent” for a genuine mobile game in mainland China that Google is translating to “Jelly Bean: Ultimate Knockout,” with “jelly bean” a likely reference to the game’s bean-shaped characters. In China, the PC and PS4 versions of the game go by the same name.

Although there have been several rumors about a mobile version of “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” since its release mere weeks ago, the people behind it have refuted those so far. The official Twitter account for the game tweeted on August 17 that, “if you see any ads for a mobile version they are scams,” but has yet to comment about this news.

The Verge reached out to both Mediatonic, the developers of “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout,” and Bilibili for details but neither has issued a response yet.

Since its launch earlier this month on PS4 and PC, “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” has been a huge hit and drew more than 1.5 million players in its first 24 hours. The battle royale supports up to 60 players in a series of mini-game matches where you jump, dive, and grab your way to victory.

“Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” seems like it was built for mobile since it only requires a few buttons to and a joystick to play. Unlike other popular battle royale games on mobile, “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” wouldn’t need to cover a small mobile screen with a ton of virtual buttons.

Since the game is typically played in very short sessions because so many people get knocked out in each round, it would indeed be a good option to play on the go.

As of now, there is no word on when the mobile version of “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” will be available in China or if we will ever see one for the U.S. However, Mediatonic has said it would “love to bring the game to other platforms further down the line.”