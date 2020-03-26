Bill Gates said the US missed its chance of avoiding corona virus shutdown and recommended companies to stay closed for 6 to 10 weeks

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

According to CNBC, the United States has missed the chance to contain COVID-19 without mandatory shutdowns.

“We didn’t act fast enough to avoid the shutdown,” said Gates during a Ted Connects virtual event on Tuesday.

According to CNBC, Gates acknowledged the “catastrophic” economic impact and repeated his previous suggestion that the shutdown should take six to ten weeks.

Gates also urged the United States to improve its testing capacity and strategy.

The United States is the third most affected country in the world, with nearly 600 deaths and nearly 50,000 confirmed cases in all 50 states, Washington, DC, and at least three US territories.

However, these numbers are likely to increase as the United States continues to intensify its testing efforts – which are miserably behind those of other countries.

“In terms of testing, we’re still not creating this capacity or applying it to people in need,” Gates said, according to the CNBC, reaffirming previous comments Gates had made about tests in the United States that were under-organized.

In recent weeks, more and more state and local governments have started telling residents to stay in their homes. One in three Americans is now under the command “stay at home”. However, according to CNBC, Gates was already in January to take such action.

Gates also said that shutdowns should take six to ten weeks, despite potentially “catastrophic” economic effects, CNBC reported. This timeline reflects Gates’ previous comments on the steps other countries should take to contain the virus.

On Monday, President Trump went on Twitter and urged the U.S. economy to get back to work within 15 days, despite most public health experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the top officials in the Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force, advised against advising to lift containment measures to reopen the economy and predict that the outbreak could take several months.

