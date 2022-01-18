Bill Green, a longtime political analyst who worked for Dick Thornburgh in a variety of capacities, died at the age of 76.

Bill Green, a longtime political analyst who worked for Dick Thornburgh in a variety of capacities, has died at the age of 76.

William J Green, a well-known political analyst and public affairs and strategic communications consultant, died on Sunday after collapsing at his home.

He was 76 years old.

In 1987, Green founded William J Green and Associates, a Pittsburgh firm that specializes in public affairs and strategic communications.

According to his company bio, his firm worked with Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses, government agencies, and non-profits.

During Gov.

Dick Thornburgh served as press secretary for the Department of Transportation for two terms (1979-87) before becoming deputy secretary for public liaison at the Department of Environmental Resources (DER).

Green also worked as the governor’s deputy press secretary and communications director.

Green gained national attention while serving as the state’s spokesperson during the partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in 1979, interpreting and disseminating information as the incident unfolded.

After coordinating the gubernatorial campaign in western Pennsylvania, he became the executive director of the Thornburgh-Scranton inaugural.

Green received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Point Park University in 1969.

He’d go to work as a news reporter for radio station KQV in Pittsburgh, where he first met and interviewed Thornburgh, then a US attorney.

From there, their bond would develop.

Green’s perceptive comments and reactions to breaking political stories and issues drew the attention of reporters.

His affiliations included Pittsburgh’s WPXI, where he served as the station’s political analyst on a regular basis, and radio station WTAE, where he was a regular host during the station’s years of all-news and talk programming.

“Bill Green was always a consummate gentleman and sharp politico who didn’t pull any punches when assessing Pennsylvania politics,” said Salena Zito, a longtime friend and sometimes journalistic rival.

“Despite his many years in politics and public relations, he never lost his edge, and on occasion, he even ran circles around younger generations.

“I’ll be sorely missing my friend.”

Dennis Roddy, a senior advisor for ColdSpark who previously worked as a special assistant to former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, added his two cents.

“Any reporter covering politics in western Pennsylvania knew to call Bill Green for his…,” says Tom Corbett, a longtime columnist for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

