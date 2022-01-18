Bill on Elections: MPs approve plans to make voter identification mandatory and eliminate transferrable votes for mayors.

MPs approve plans to make voter ID mandatory and eliminate transferrable votes for mayors in the Elections Bill.

With the legislation, Labour has accused the government of “putting their thumb on the scale” of fair and free elections.

The contentious Elections Bill has passed its third reading in the House of Commons, signaling that major changes to the voting system are on the way.

At the third reading of the bill, which includes proposals for mandatory voter ID and gives ministers power over the independent Electoral Commission, MPs voted 325 to 234 in favor.

In contrast to the transferrable vote system used to elect the Mayor of London and the Mayor of Greater Manchester, among others, first-past-the-post voting would be imposed in elections for elected mayors, a change that some critics claim could give Conservatives a significant advantage in races where multiple left-wing and liberal candidates run.

Rights groups have slammed the plans for mandatory voter ID, claiming that it would discriminate against marginalised groups who are less likely to have accurate and up-to-date IDs, such as the homeless, people from black and minority ethnic communities, low-income people, and transgender people.

The government claims that those without identification will be able to register for a free voter card, and that the measures are necessary to combat voter fraud – despite the fact that reports have found no evidence of widespread voter impersonation in the UK, with only two people convicted for in-person voter fraud in the 2017 and 2019 elections.

“The Government is committed to increasing participation in our democracy and empowering all those eligible to vote to vote in a secure, efficient, and effective manner,” Kemi Badenoch, Minister of State for Levelling Up Communities, said.

A big part of that is making electoral services as convenient and accessible as possible, whether it’s registering to vote, applying for an absent vote, or applying for a voter card.”

Labour’s Lloyd Russell-Moyle questioned why the bill allows elderly people’s travel passes to be used as voter ID but not young people’s, which Ms Badenoch claimed was due to “robust checks.”

Conservative MP David Davis, who voted against an amendment to remove voter ID requirements but followed the whip in voting for the third reading, joined critics in warning that the legislation “risks undermining one of the most important democratic institutions in the world.”

