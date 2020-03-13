Bill Shankly got it wrong – football is not more important than life and death

JEREMY CROSS COLUMN: Starsport’s chief sports writer gives his verdict on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and how England and the Premier League should react to current pandemic

Bill Shankly didn’t get much wrong in his managerial career – with one exception. He once stated football was more serious than life and death.

Perhaps he was being flippant. Perhaps he had got his priorities in a twist. Perhaps he had become so seduced by all his success that he actually believed this to be true.

We will never know, because Shankly died in Liverpool’s Broadgreen Hospital in 1981. What we do know is that even a visionary like him could never have imagined a time when not just football, but sport in general would find itself in such unprecedented circumstances as it does now.

The coronavirus crisis is like nothing we have experienced before in modern times. Not since the last World War has the sporting calendar faced such a desperate date with destiny.

In Italy, where the virus has killed almost 1,000 people and infected 12,000 more, doctors and nurses are being told who to save and who to let die.

The same country that is scheduled to send its national football team to take on England at Wembley two weeks today. Up until last night the match had still not been postponed or, heaven forbid, cancelled.

More than 3,000 people have died across the globe, while almost 100,000 have been infected, but on these shores all the noise is about what to do with the rest of the football season?

Let’s be honest. No-one knows what to do. Why would they? Part of the problem is that authorities cannot predict the scale of the pandemic. Confusion reigns. Some countries have it worse than others, resulting in different sanctions being applied.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has done little to prepare for a virus that has made its way west to the United Kingdom. The leader of the land has struggled to be reactive, let alone proactive, leaving football’s authorities to wait on his instructions like subservient administrators scrambling around in the dark.

Atletico Madrid fans cannot watch their side play in their own stadium in Spain, yet more than 2,000 were allowed to fly to Merseyside on Wednesday to see Diego Simeone’s men take on Liverpool in the Champions League. Go figure?

No sport is immune to the global crisis. La Liga has been suspended. The first F1 grand prix of the season in Melbourne is off. Italy, let alone Serie A, is in complete lockdown. The IPL is poised to be cancelled. The Six Nations will not be completed until October. The men’s ATP tour has been suspended for six weeks. Golf tournaments have been called off. Basketball, cricket and gymnastic events have all been dropped.

On Tuesday UEFA will hold a video conference call with its 55 member associations to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak. A total shutdown is on the table.

Here in England, meanwhile, people still struggle to comprehend the notion that serious sacrifices have to be made to deal with a genuine threat to life.

The Premier League must now become the last major sporting organisation in Europe to order games to take place behind closed doors.

There is no other solution if this season is to be completed. This measure is the least bad option. It has to happen.

Supporters remain the lifeblood of the sport, but let’s not pretend those who brave all weathers to sit or stand in stadiums are the only ones that count to clubs. These people are not prioritised. If they were, they wouldn’t have to stomach the calamitous carnage of VAR for a start.

Millions more watch games from all corners of the globe on live subscription streams provided by clubs. It serves a commercial purpose and funds vital revenues.

Those in Liverpool want to see their side lift the Premier League trophy at Anfield. They want to line the streets of Merseyside to pay rightful homage to their conquering heroes. It’s the least they deserve. They’ve waited long enough, after all.

But if their wishes cannot be accommodated because a virus is sweeping the nation, then so be it.

The older generation, the most vulnerable to coronavirus, might want to see a bus parade this time round. But what matters more than anything is that they are still here next year to see one too, should their side be in the position to have earned one.

The loss to the Reds will be nothing more significant than an emotional one. But the cost to others from the season finishing now will be huge.

Promotion and relegation is at stake – and with it the potential to either gain or lose millions in revenue. If the FA Cup was abandoned now, the suggestion is that Newcastle would win the trophy courtesy of the fact they have scored the most goals in the competition.

But a season cannot just be frozen, with current standings accepted as final. It would raise the spectre of legal action from those impacted in the most negative way, like Aston Villa, who would be catapulted back into the Championship despite having a game in hand on those above them in the table.

Postponement isn’t an option. It would impact on Euro 2020 this summer. How could a new tournament start when ongoing competitions have still to be completed? The Euros, spread across 12 different countries, could be postponed until the following summer. But this would mean back-to-back major tournaments and almost constant football for players for more than two years.

Life must go on, albeit in different circumstances. Schools, shops and cinemas might have to close like they have done in Italy, who knows? But policeman, doctors, nurses and firefighters will still have to go to work. So why can’t footballers, albeit without adoring fans there cheering them on?

Football has obligations across many fronts – and one of them is to make sure those who participate in the sport in various guises are safe and well in doing so. Those who run the game must adapt and compromise.

The essence of the game is about having a shared experience, but Shankly was wrong when he said what he did all those years ago. Nothing is more important than life. Families and health come first, not football. Even the beautiful game isn’t worth killing someone for.