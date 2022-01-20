Billboard criticizes Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of the Beijing Olympics, asking, “Why does Coke support genocide?”

“What is Coke’s motivation for supporting genocide?”

This was the question posed by a billboard campaign that debuted outside of Coca-Cola’s Atlanta headquarters this week.

The campaign was started by Accuracy in Media, a watchdog group that “uses citizen activism and investigative journalism to expose media bias, corruption, and public policy failings,” according to the Washington Times.

Coke’s sponsorship fits into this mission statement because the beverage behemoth is supporting the Chinese government and its ongoing human rights violations by giving money to Beijing.

One example is the country’s heinous treatment of the country’s Uyghur population, which has been declared a genocide by countries such as France.

“China is a major player in the world.

We adore the Chinese.

But, according to France24, “we refuse to submit to propaganda from a regime that is counting on our cowardice and greed to carry out a genocide in broad daylight.”

Accuracy in Media, in an attempt to expose Coca-Cola’s hypocrisy, points to the fact that the company publicly condemned Georgia’s updated voting laws due to human rights concerns, but still associates itself with the Beijing Olympics “despite the fact that China is the world’s greatest source of evil.”

“Hong Kong’s freedom was illegally taken away by China.

“They threaten Taiwan, violate human rights in Tibet, and commit genocide in Xinjiang,” according to the website of the organization.

“China even claimed that COVID-19 was developed on a military base in North Carolina.

“However, Coca-Cola is deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafen

Accuracy in Media’s campaign has gotten no response from Coca-Cola.