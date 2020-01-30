Billie Eilish dominates 2020 Grammy Awards, sweeping all four major categories

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — American singer Billie Eilish dominated the 62nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday, sweeping all four major categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Eilish, 18, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, is the second artist ever to win all four top categories after Christopher Cross in 1981.

“So many other songs deserve this…This is my first Grammys. I never ever thought this would happen in my whole life,” said Eilish after accepting the award for Song of the Year.

The 62nd Grammy Awards nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories and the eligibility window is for projects released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.

As the only peer-selected music award, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.