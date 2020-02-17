Billie Eilish FINALLY drops mournful title track for 25th James Bond movie No Time To Die

Billie Eilish has been lauded by fans after dropping the hotly anticipated title track for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old songbird is the youngest person to ever perform a title track for the spy film series, which began in 1962 with Dr. No – with fans raving the track gave them ‘chills’ and praising Eilish’s haunting take on the James Bond theme.

No Time To Die is the 25th installment in the franchise and will be Daniel Craig’s final outing as the seductive and ruthless secret agent.

Billie, who penned the number with her brother and usual co-writer Finneas O’Connell, begins the song accompanied by just a piano.

About a minute into the number, a brass instrument pipes in with a haunting snippet of John Barry’s classic Bond theme, written for Dr. No.

As the mournful track builds to a crescendo, a fuller orchestra joins in to give the vintage feel of such throwback Bond tracks as Goldfinger and Diamonds Are Forever.

During the chorus she sings: ‘That I’d fallen for a lie. / You were never on my side. / Fool me once. Fool me twice. / How you dare, the paradise. / Now you’ll never see me cry. / There’s just no time to die.’

No Time To Die sticks to a staple theme of Bond songs and is performed from the perspective of a woman who has been romantically involved with 007.

‘Was I stupid to love you? / Was I reckless to help? / Was it obvious to everybody else?’ Billie wonders at the end of the first verse.

The song racked up 5.4 million views in 12 hours on YouTube, hit the number one trending spot on the site and topped the UK and US iTunes charts.

Fans took to Twitter to praise the song, with one writing: ‘I’ve just heard the new #JamesBond theme. #NoTimeToDie is a beautiful song, by @BillieEilish. I will download it from @iTunes…

A second wrote: ‘This Billie Eilish song is giving me chills.’

Another wrote: ‘I’ve never been a fan of Billie Eilish. I didn’t like her previous work. But #NoTimeToDie… Bond motives abound with the subtle guitar chords and trumpets, plus lyrics befitting Craig’s era as 007. Really well done..

Another typed: #BillieEilish #JamesBond… i really like billie eilish’s james bond song. she did a good job with it…

‘@billieeilish killed it!! I really like this theme song! Can’t wait to see how this movie plays out with this song’s message! So hyped for Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film!!’ another added.

The song won praise from Sam Smith, who recorded the Oscar-winning title track Writing’s On The Wall for 2015’s Spectre.

Speaking on Capital FM on Friday, they said: ‘It’s so beautiful. I literally woke up like an hour and a bit ago and I was sitting on the toilet listening to it. It’s so beautiful.’

Billie’s James Bond theme is odds on with bookmaker Coral to top the charts at odds of 4-5.

The last Bond theme was the first ever to top the charts but Adele’s the film before found its way to second spot and the last five have all made the top ten.

No theme has failed to reach number 12 at least in the charts since 1983.

‘The James Bond theme never fails to reach the higher echelons of the charts and we think Billie Eilish’s new song has everything it needs to hit top spot. We make it odds on that she makes it back to back number ones for Bond,’ said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.’

The previous two Bond songs – Sam Smith’s Writing’s On The Wall from Spectre and Adele’s Skyfall from the film of the same name – won Oscars.

They are the only Bond song to have earned the best original song prize, although others have become pop culture classics.

Live And Let Die by Paul McCartney And Wings, as well as Carly Simon’s Nobody Does It Better from The Spy Who Loved Me, are enduring favorites.

Out April 10, No Time To Die is directed by Cary Fukunaga and the script has been punched up by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar-winner Rami Malek will play the villain Safin, with Lea Seydoux stepping in as Bond girl Dr. Madeleine Swann.

Ralph Fiennes will return as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q and Christoph Waltz as jailed crime boss Ernst Blofeld.

Last summer The Mail On Sunday revealed that the film would include a black female 007 – an agent played by Lashana Lynch who takes James’ code number.

‘There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says: ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,’ a source said.

‘It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman,’ the insider explained.

The cast also includes Ana De Armas, who so impressed Daniel while working with him on last year’s thriller Knives Out that he recommended her for No Time To Die.

Ana will be starring in the 007 movie No Time To Die as Paloma, a role she revealed in the Los Angeles Times was written especially for her.

The Bond movies draw inspiration from the novels by Ian Fleming, who himself worked for British naval intelligence during World War II.