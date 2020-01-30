Billie Eilish snags Record of the Year, Album of the Year at 2020 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — American singer Billie Eilish won Record of the Year and Album of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Eilish, 18, snagged Record of the Year for “Bad Guy” and Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

She also won Song of the Year for “Bad Guy” and Best New Artist, sweeping all four major categories at 2020 Grammy.

Eilish, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, earned six nominations this year, second only to Lizzo’s eight nods.

The 62nd Grammy Awards nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories and the eligibility window is for projects released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.

As the only peer-selected music award, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.