Billie Eilish wins Best New Artist at 2020 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — American singer Billie Eilish took home the award of Best New Artist at the 62nd Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Eilish, 18, whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, earned six nominations this year, second only to Lizzo’s eight nods.

Eilish outshone Black Pumas, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia, Tank and the Bangas and Yola to win the prize, becoming one of the youngest Grammy winners.

Eilish also won the Song of the Year Grammy for “Bad Guy.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories and the eligibility window is for projects released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.

As the only peer-selected music award, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers.