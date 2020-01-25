Billie Eilish wins Triple J’s Hottest 100 with her track Bad Guy

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has taken out Triple J’s Hottest 100 with her track Bad Guy.

Saturday’s countdown finished with the song from Eilish’s 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The 18-year-old Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter is the first female solo artist to hit the number one spot in Hottest 100 history.

She is also the youngest act ever to reach the top spot in the annual countdown.

Billie appeared five times in the Hottest 100 with tracks such as everything i wanted, bury a friend, wish you were gay and all the good girls go to hell.

After bad guy was announced as the top song, she told listeners: ‘I love performing it, I’m not tired of it.’

‘I remember when we made it I was talking about it for months and months.’

In second place was Sydney-born music producer and DJ Flume with his track Rushing Back featuring singer Vera Blue.

Mallrat’s song Charlie made the top three, beating out the worldwide hit Dance Money by Tones and I who reached the fourth spot.

Dance Money was previously tipped to win the annual poll, according to Sportsbet.

Following right behind in fifth spot was Denzel Curry and his Triple J Like A Version cover of Bulls On Parade, originally by Rage Against the Machine.

In sixth was G Flip’s Drink Too Much, followed by Lime Cordiale with Robbery in seventh, and The Jungle Giants with Heavy Hearted in eighth.

Thelma Plum with Better In Blak was voted in at ninth, while Hilltop Hoods rounded out the top ten with Exit Sign featuring Illy and Ecca Vandal.

More then three millions votes poured in from all across Australia, including New Zealand, the US, UK, Canada and Italy – setting a new record for the annual countdown.