Billionaire Tom Steyer leaves the presidential race

Former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer announced on Saturday night that he would end his democratic nomination campaign after a disappointing graduation in the South Carolina area code.

“I said if I didn’t see a way to win I would put my campaign on hold and frankly I don’t see a way to win the presidency,” said Steyer at an event in Colombia, adding that he ” of “would of course” support the later candidate because they are all “millions of times better than Trump”.

“If the gentleman closes a door, he opens a window,” Steyer continued, “I will find this window and crawl through it with you, I promise you. I love you very much. It was a great experience, I don’t regret it. Meeting you and the rest of the American people is the highlight of my life.

Steyer had spent over $ 22 million in South Carolina, far more than his competitors, but possibly not a single delegate from the state after finishing third behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. He also invested heavily in Nevada, but ended up disappointing fifth place last weekend with just 4.7 percent of the vote. Steyer spent at least $ 200 million of his personal fortune on the race.

The billionaire was a late participant in the race and changed his mind after initially saying he would not run and jump into the field in July. Steyer used his personal fortune to attract donors on social media and relied on the email list he had amassed with an impeachment campaign against President Trump. He was able to qualify for the October debates, which led to complaints from some other candidates in the race.

Steyer focused on attracting African-American voters, declaring in almost every debate that he was the only candidate on stage to campaign for redress for slavery. The Democrats shared his spending in South Carolina with some accusations that he was trying to buy support. Steyer also spoke in favor of immediate measures against climate change, which he also associated with the race.

“I believe there is an unspoken racial area in every major policy area,” Steyer said in an interview with Yahoo News in January. “For example, I say that the climate is my No. 1 priority. I also say that our climate plan is called a justice-based climate plan. And it starts in communities like Denmark (USA) or Flint (Michigan) where people cannot drink the water. We know who lives there: African Americans. We know who lives in the San Joaquin Valley, where people cannot drink the water safely from the taps: low-income Latinos. “

Compared to the vitriol of former New Yorker Mike Bloomberg, the second billionaire who took part in the democratic race, Steyer was generally well received by his competitors. After an uncomfortable moment after the January debate ended when he tried to greet Sanders while the Senator was talking to Senator Elizabeth Warren, he briefly became a meme. At another moment in the debate, Steyer said he was disagree with the testimony of former candidate Hillary Clinton that nobody liked Sanders.

Last year, Steyer also did everything to defend former Vice President Joe Biden after Trump asked foreign governments to participate in the investigation of Biden and his son Hunter, which eventually led to the President’s impeachment and the Senate acquittal ,

“This is an attempted smear of the Trump campaign. Just like how he tried to smear Hillary Clinton, ”Steyer said in an interview with Yahoo News in September. “I think Mr. Biden should be excluded from this. I don’t think he did anything wrong. I think a few newspapers looked at it and found that he didn’t do anything wrong. “

