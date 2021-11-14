It’s unlikely that Damian Lewis will return to ‘Billions.’

Damian Lewis is one of those British actors who has millions of fans all over the world.

Since the early 2000s, Lewis has been a popular figure in the entertainment industry, and he is known for his preference for high-powered, dynamic roles.

Lewis landed Bobby Axelrod in the Showtime series Billions in 2016, which became his most popular role to date.

For five seasons, Lewis has been a vital part of the series, receiving critical acclaim.

After his departure from Billions, many fans are wondering if the actor will ever return to the role that helped define his career.

However, for the time being, Axe has been defeated in general, Lewis said later in the interview.

We feel really honored and lucky to have had

But, once again, I’m not saying my final goodbyes.

According to Newsweek, Billions will still have plenty of drama, with longtime supporting stаr Corey Stoll being promoted to series regulаr to replace Axelrod.

Lewis, on the other hand, has had his own personal struggles in the past year, with his longtime pаrtner Helen McCrory passing away from cancer at the age of 52 in April 2021.

