Billy goats squabble in an Asda parking lot, forcing motorists to drive around them.

Billy goats are squabbling in an Asda parking lot, forcing drivers to maneuver around them.

The two, who were being watched by about a dozen other people, caused havoc for shoppers by locking horns.

At the weekend, motorists trying to enter the Asda store had to drive around the wrangling Kashmiri mountain goats.

“They were having a real squabble and making a lot of noise,” nurse Michelle Evans said.

“However, they refused to give up.”

They were putting their all into it.

“The two fighting goats had their horns locked, while the rest of the herd stood by and watched.

“When you go shopping, you don’t expect to see something like that.”

The goats usually live near Llandudno, in Conwy, on the Great Orme headland.

They’ve been straying into the seaside town more and more in the last year.

While wandering around, they are frequently seen tucking into hedges and bushes.

“We are not responsible for any damage they may cause,” a Conwy council spokeswoman said, adding that “we cannot become involved in removing goats from private property.”