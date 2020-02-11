Bionic 3D printed skin for burns victims synthesised in groundbreaking video

This “lifesaving” 3D printer will make bionic skin for burns victims who would normally die from their injuries, according to scientists from the University of Toronto

An incredible 3D printer has been filmed making a blue material that works like skin and could potentially save the lives of thousands of burns victims.

The handheld skin printer is seen in action to produce a strip of the blue material that would be applied onto an open wound.

Called “bio-ink”, the blue substance actually contains stem cells that can develop into functioning cells to promote skin regeneration and stop scarring.

The science behind the marvel has been a work-in-progress since 2018, but the team at the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre has now had a breakthrough in a new study on human volunteers.

Amazingly, when the “bio-ink” was applied to the full-thickness (3rd degree) wounds, the tissue regenerated.

Axel Guenther, an associate professor, said: “Previously, we proved that we could deposit cells onto a burn, but there wasn’t any proof that there were any wound-healing benefits – now we’ve demonstrated that.”

Currently, severe burns are treated with skin grafts – taking skin from a healthy area of the patient’s body and placing it over the burn.

However, this is no option for people with burns that cover larger areas of the body.

“With big burns, you don’t have sufficient healthy skin available, which could lead to patient deaths,” Jeschke notes.

Globally 180,000 deaths every year are caused by burns, according to the World Health Organisation.

Jeschke said: “Once it’s used in an operating room, I think this printer will be a game-changer in saving lives.

“With a device like this, it could change the entirety of how we practice burn and trauma care.”

The results of the new study were reported in the journal Biofabrication.

