Bird course for the home owner in corona time: ‘Nature is a nice diversion’

The online lessons are free and can be downloaded from the Bird Protection website. In ten lessons you will learn more about all those birds that fly around your house. Two birds are featured in each lesson.

The course treats birds that you should be able to see in the immediate vicinity, in your garden, on your balcony or in a nearby park. “This way you learn the difference between the blue tit and the great tit and get tips on how to recognize them,” says Dreef. “But it is also about what place they look for in the garden and what sounds they make.”

“Stones out, green in them”

Nuthatch, tree creeper, house sparrow or tree sparrow, many people often don’t know where to start. But according to Dreef you can go a long way with a good ear. “You have to listen carefully. For example, I just hear a black-headed singing next to me. And a chiffchaff is shouting in the distance. It takes some training, of course, but that is what the lessons are for.”

For people who would like more birds in their garden, Dreef has a tip: “Make sure you have a quiet place and a green garden, or a green balcony. Stones out, green in it. Then the birds have a paradise. You only have to sit quietly in your chair and the birds will come quite close. I would say: lots of bird fun! “