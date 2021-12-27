A number of poultry farms in southwest France have been infected with bird flu.

Bird flu has infected a number of poultry farms in southwest France.

In the départements of Landes and Pyrenees-Atlantiques, the H5N1 virus was discovered on seven farms.

FRANCE: PARIS

A new outbreak of highly contagious avian influenza was discovered at poultry farms in southwestern France, according to local media on Monday.

The H5N1 virus has been discovered on seven poultry farms, according to a report by public radio station France Blue: five in Mant and one in Castelner in the Landes department, as well as one in the Malaussanne commune in the Pyrenees-Atlantiques department of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region.

The infection has progressed since the first case was confirmed on December 1 on a farm in Hastingues, Landes.

(19th.)

To prevent the virus from spreading to other farms, authorities are slaughtering poultry from infected farms, and 37 municipalities in the Pyrenees-Atlantiques and 34 municipalities in the Landes department have been declared restricted areas linked to the outbreak.

Transporting live birds, poultry products such as meat and eggs, as well as manure and slurry, indoors is prohibited in these areas.

Other poultry farms have been instructed to follow biosecurity protocols and conduct daily surveillance in the event of unusual bird mortality.

The virus is commonly found in wild birds and transmitted to domestic poultry in many European countries, according to a statement from the Pyrenees-Atlantiques prefecture.

According to the study, humans are not at risk from eating meat, fatty liver, or eggs.

The H5N8 virus infected poultry farms in the southwest of the country around the same time last year, leading to the culling of over 1 million birds.

The region is known for its large number of duck farms and foie gras production, a national delicacy made from the fattened liver of ducks or geese.