Birmingham ‘set to join national coronavirus watch list’ as soon as tomorrow

Birmingham could be just a week away from a local lockdown, with the government set to pu the city on a national “watch list”, a ccording to Birmingham Live.

It came as the region’s Mayor Andy Street said the city wasn’t facing a full scale lockdown yet – but needed to act fast.

According to our sister title, Dr Justin Varney, director of public health, warned local businesses that the spike in cases locally had been “dramatic”.

He added: “There is a meeting of gold command this morning (with health secretary Matt Hancock) going on – the national watch list is being discussed and is published tomorrow.

“I expect we will be on that national list and will go on as an area of ‘enhanced support’ – that is not the level that Leicester and Greater Manchester are in, but the level below that – think Northamptonshire, Blackburn, areas like that, certainly over the next week.

“We will be providing additional guidance over the weekend (about what that means).

“We will be reinforcing guidance, with additional advice for people.

“We will be reinforcing those messages to the public.

It comes after a spike in coronavirus cases in the city.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases rose from 22.6 per 100,000 people on August 1 to 53.1 on August 11.

The city recorded 372 new cases in the week to Friday last week – compared to 209 the week before, according to Public Health England’s dashboard.

Mayor Street warned that “some people’s responsibility is now starting to fray at the edges”.

He added: “I would urge everyone in Birmingham and across the wider West Midlands, particular the younger and middle-aged groups where we know the virus is now spreading, to please not let your resolve drop.

“The only way we will beat this virus and drive it out of the region is by every individual playing their part and following the guidelines.

“It is important to stress the West Midlands is NOT in a similar situation to Greater Manchester and facing the threat of a region-wide lockdown.

“While some of our boroughs have higher rate of infections than we would like, they are not rising exponentially nor at the level seen in the north when stricter lockdown measures were introduced.

“Public health teams are doing a brilliant job working around the clock to keep the levels of infection stable and under control.”