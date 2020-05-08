Birth of the joint appeal for global solidarity in COVID-19 fight

On April 2, the Communist Party of China made a joint appeal with more than 230 political parties from over 100 countries, calling for stronger international cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many political leaders have spoken highly of the joint appeal, which represents the first time that heads of many parties around the world have had their common voices heard since the outbreak began, showing the potential of inter-party cooperation.

In a phone call with his Chinese counterpart, Bounnhang Vorachith, general secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and president of Laos, said that China has demonstrated its responsibility as a major power by following the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind in making the appeal with over 200 parties, and that China has provided valuable assistance to other countries.

Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and with the support of the whole Chinese nation, the CPC has waged an all-out war against the virus and gradually brought the pandemic situation under control at home.

Nevertheless, the pandemic continues to rage in many other countries, some of which are intentionally trying to pass the buck to China so as to deflect from their own failures, if not ineptness, in responding to the challenge.

As such, the pandemic has posed a grave challenge testing the world’s wisdom not only in defeating the virus, but also in overcoming prejudice and shortsightedness.

As Xi has pointed out, the COVID-19 pandemic is a common enemy of all human beings, and demonstrates that the world is a community with a shared future. As the virus respects no borders, only when countries work together can it be brought under control.

In that sense, the joint appeal shows the shared resolve of all parties, which play an important role in the political life of countries, and serve as a key power in boosting the progress of human civilization. If the parties can fulfill their duties well, as principal players in the political sphere, shareholders in decision-making and policymaking, representatives of the people’s interests, and leaders of public opinion, they can inject political impetus to advance the global struggle against the pandemic.

As the ruling party of China, the first of the worst hit countries to show its ability in resolving the public health crisis, and a party that is committed to serving the people, the CPC is obliged to stand up and promote global cooperation to combat the virus.

The CPC has taken a series of concrete actions to meet that objective. President Xi has maintained close contact with the leaders of other countries and international organizations, such as the heads of both the UN and the WHO, to synergize world consensus and fight the virus together.

In drafting the joint appeal, the CPC heeded opinions from many other parties, whose suggestions, such as to increase support for the least developed countries which are most vulnerable, to bolster the roles of international bodies, and to care for lower-income people, and medium- and small-sized enterprises, have been fully embodied in the final version. As such, the joint appeal is a result of collective wisdom.

Moreover, it took fewer than 10 days for the joint appeal to materialize from an initiative first proposed by the CPC, as parties from countries such as Russia, Serbia, South Africa, Laos, Cuba, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Argentina, Thailand, Turkey, Czech, Dominica and Japan, immediately showed their support in various ways.

The international support marshaled by the joint appeal shows the world’s recognition of the CPC’s influence and credibility, which has been demonstrated in China’s performance controlling the pandemic, and the Party’s central role in leading the “people’s war” to achieve that.

The scale of support garnered by the joint appeal has been larger than expected. It has come from parties with differing ideologies and interests spread across the world, which speaks volumes of the inclusiveness of the joint appeal, and the urgency of the situation.

Now is time for all stakeholders to turn the joint appeal into concrete action.