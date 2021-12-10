Bishop McDevitt reclaims a 4A title game lead over Aliquippa with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Stone Saunders: Live Updates

The 4A state championship game between Bishop McDevitt and Aliquippa is set for Thursday night at Hersheypark Stadium.

(SECOND QUARTER, 6:45) Bishop McDevitt 20, Aliquippa 14 (SECOND QUARTER, 6:45)

It’s 4th-and-4 for Aliquippa inside the McDevitt 10.

(SECOND QUARTER, 7:37) Bishop McDevitt 20, Aliquippa 14.

Hayes is finally in the backfield for McDevitt.

It took half the team, but the Quips are back on the 25-yard line after a 10-yard loss.

(SECOND QUARTER, 8:40) Bishop McDevitt 20, Aliquippa 14

Aliquippa is down to the McDevitt 15 after another strong run by John Tracy.

Tracy is also having a good time.

(SECOND QUARTER, 9:40) Bishop McDevitt 20, Aliquippa 14

Aliquippa has now been reduced to 36 players.

Quips are churning and churning.

Hayes has just gotten away from yet another arm tackle.

It would have been a loss if he hadn’t turned it into a profit.

That guy is too strong to arm tackle.

(SECOND QUARTER, 10:59) Bishop McDevitt 20, Aliquippa 14

McDevitt retakes the lead with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Stone Saunders to Kamil Foster.

Saunders has a passing yardage of 130.

Foster has 61 yards on two catches.

Mario Easterly has one 59-yard catch.

Marqueese Williams has 27 yards on eight carries.

(THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER) Aliquippa 14, Bishop McDevitt 13

The Crusaders’ Ryan Russo finished with four tackles.

Tiqwai Hayes had a total of 42 yards on three carries.

(SECOND QUARTER, 1:20) Aliquippa 14, Bishop McDevitt 13

As the first quarter winds down, Quippa gets a first down near its own 44 thanks to a nice run by John Tracy on 3rd-and-2.

Those teams put on a great first quarter.

(SECOND QUARTER, 2:53) Aliquippa 14, Bishop McDevitt 13

McDevitt is forced to punt, and Aliquippa is forced to start deep in its own territory.