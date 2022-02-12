‘Bismillah’ was discovered in Turkiye on a 195-million-year-old marble.

In the Mediterranean province of Antalya, writing was discovered on 195-million-year-old marble.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

A marble slab discovered in a marble quarry in Turkiye’s Mediterranean province of Antalya had markings that appeared to form Bismillah, or In the name of God.

The find was made in Antalya Marble Industry and Trade Company’s marble business area in Taskesigi village, Antalya Korkuteli district.

While the stone was being processed in the quarry, miners were drawn to the figure that appeared on it.

Workers noticed a marking on the stone that appeared to spell “Bismillah” in Arabic letters while cleaning it.

The slab was then sent for analysis to Suleyman Demirel University in Turkey’s southwestern Isparta province.

In their research, scientists Fuzuli Yagmurlu, Rasit Altindag, and Nazmi Sengun discovered something interesting.

While 195 million-year-old remains were discovered in the marble, the markings are thought to be natural.

On the dolomitic limestone that formed the plate, bioclastic remains of sea creatures that lived 195 million years ago during the Jurassic dinosaurs period were discovered.

The remains, named after the Jura mountains in the European Alps, are also concentrated in specific areas of the plate.

The writings on the plate with Bismillah were formed as a result of the fragmentation, deformation, and arrangement of the remains of heart-shaped shellfish over time, according to the report.

The Arabic figures on the marble, according to a scientific report given by Ahmet Ogke, Dean of Akdeniz University Faculty of Theology, are the same character as Bismillah, which is mentioned in the Qur’an.