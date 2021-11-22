Bitcoin price: What it’s worth today and how much it’s recovered since last week’s crypto crash.

Bitcoin price: How much has it recovered since the crypto crash last week, and how much is it worth now?

Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Coin were all affected by the major cryptocurrency crash last week.

After collapsing last week, the price of Bitcoin has remained below $60,000.

After reaching a record high of nearly (dollar)69,000 on November 10th, the world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged dramatically last Monday.

It briefly rose above (dollar)60,000 before plummeting, and as of Monday afternoon, it was trading around (dollar)57,400.

Here’s what you need to know about the crash and what might happen next.

A number of factors contributed to last week’s crash, which also affected Ethereum, Solana, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently rejected a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which would have brought billions into the cryptocurrency market.

China has also tightened its grip on Bitcoin mining, which was a contributing factor in the recent crash.

In the next stage of its crackdown, China’s National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday that “punitive electricity prices” for some crypto miners would be considered.

The dollar has been strengthening against other fiat currencies, but it appears that it is also strengthening against cryptocurrency.

This is partly due to rising interest rates, which may reduce inflation.

Ned Segal, the CFO of Twitter, also made negative comments about cryptocurrency, which may have influenced the market.

Investing money in crypto assets, he said, “doesn’t make sense” at the moment.

There’s also what’s come to be known as crypto’s natural cycle.

When assets reach new highs, as they did last week, people tend to sell them off, and large sales can lead to a drop in value.

Because of their ephemeral nature, predicting cryptocurrency trends is notoriously difficult.

Bitcoin could continue to lose value, according to Matthew Dibb, COO and co-founder of Stack Funds.

“We’ve noticed some larger sales as well as the opening of new short positions on Bitfinex,” he said.

“While liquidations have been low by historical standards and funding rates are close to flat, we could see a further cool-down in BTC in the short term as momentum begins to stall.”

However, many analysts continue to be bullish on cryptocurrency.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

