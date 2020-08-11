Bizarre moment anti-mask activists storm Morrisons and demand shoppers take off masks

THIS is the bizarre moment anti-mask activists storm Morrisons and demand shoppers take off their masks.

Members of StandUp X shouted “masks are so bad for you” as Brits did their grocery shopping at the Peckham store in South London.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

In dramatic scenes, the protesters also yelled “‘You are conditioned to believe everything the government tells you” as they stormed through the shop with a megaphone.

Health authorities and the Government have advised members of the public to wear face masks to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But the protesters insisted the public was not asking questions, with one shouting: “You know this agenda is the new world order agenda. They are conditioning you for the new world order guys. You guys need to resist.

“Resist the new world order guys. How many people die from the flu every year?”

The protesters are part of the StandUp X protest groups that claims to be a “community of struggle against the New Normal”.

And shoppers were largely left stunned as the protesters marched through the store with one even appearing to wear a ghoulish mask.

Some handed out pamphlets about their movement, chanting: “We are the people, we are the power, we are the 99 per cent”.

The footage of the protest, which was held on July 25, was posted online along with the caption “On our London protest in Peckham Rye yesterday we took a detour to Morrisons to wake up the shoppers”.

Morrisons has been approached for comment.

WHO’s main adviser David Heymann recently said he believes”wearing a mask is equally effective or more effective than distancing.”

While no mask can guarantee you not catching the virus, it will catch a lot more infectious airborne particles than using nothing, upping your personal safety drastically.

It is not the first time that protests have been held during the coronavirus lockdown.

In May this year, 5G conspiracy theorists staged a group hug outside London police HQ.

Men, women and children were seen waving signs in the air reading “my rights, my free speech, my body. No house arrests, No 5G”.

Conspiracy theorists around the world have been warning about the health risks – with claims that 5G will give you cancer.

In 2018, a story about 5G tests killing hundreds of birds went viral, but was debunked.

A number of protesters were also involved in scuffles with the police as they breached coronavirus prevention measures in Hyde Park.

They jostled and scuffled with cops as they moaned about the UK lockdown to protect against the killer bug.