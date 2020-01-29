Bizarre moment Karl Stefanovic compares a group of iconic Australian animals to sex party

Karl Stefanovic has made a bizarre comparison between a group of iconic Australian animals and a swingers sex party.

The Today Show host made the comment on Monday morning about a video produced by the Australian Reptile Park featuring a trio of Australian animals.

The footage shows a koala, wallaby and Tasmanian devil coming together as an Australia Day promotion for the wildlife park.

Stefanovic makes the bizarre comment over footage of the animals meeting- with the koala and Tasmanian curiously sniffing each other in their minder’s arms.

‘It’s like an animal swingers party,’ Stefanovic said.

His co-hosts appeared shocked but laugh off the reaction, telling him to consider keeping his mouth shut.

‘What? Don’t feel the need to always speak,’ co-host Alison Langdon said.

‘I don’t know, something popped into my head and I had to say it,’ Stefanovic added.

‘Sorry, wrong person,’ he apologised before the hosts quickly moved onto the next segment.