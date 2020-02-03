Bjorkstrand, Merzlikins lead Blue Jackets past Jets

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice, Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight win.

Bjorkstand broke the tie with a top-shelf shot over the shoulder of Winnipeg goalie Laurent Brossoit with 5:38 left in the game. Bjorkstrand had his second two-goal game in a row since missing 13 games with a rib/oblique injury.

Seth Jones and Gustav Nyquist also scored for the Blue Jackets, who go into the All-Star break and their NHL-required winter break 16-2-4 since Dec. 9. Merzlikins won his fifth straight start, and Pierre-Luc Dubois tied a career-high with three assists.

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist, and Mason Appleton and Neal Pionk also scored for Winnipeg, Brossoit finished with 25 saves.

WILD 4, RED WINGS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eric Staal and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and assist, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 25 shots to help Minnesota get its third win in four games.

Jordan Greenway and Jason Zucker also scored for Minnesota, which is in the midst of a season-high seven-game homestand that continues after this weekend´s All-Star break.

Detroit´s Filip Zadina was credited with two goals, his first NHL multi-goal game, but both came on deflections off a Wild player. Jimmy Howard had 29 saves for the Red Wings, who will head into their break having lost six in a row overall and eight straight on the road.

