Black and moderate voters drive Biden to victory

Black and moderate Democrats have led Joe Biden to a big win in South Carolina’s Saturday presidential election, according to an NBC News Exit poll.

The former vice president was the overwhelming favorite of the state’s black Democrats and received six out of ten votes. That was way ahead of his next rival, Bernie Sanders, who received only 17 percent of the black votes. NBC News predicted Biden to be a winner as the polls closed at 7 p.m. East.

Biden received the support of about half of those who said they were either moderate or conservative and half of those who said they attended church services weekly. Biden was also the first choice among South Carolina Democrats who care most about nominating a candidate who can “unite the country” and get 55 percent of their votes.

The electorate in South Carolina was significantly more diverse and moderate this year than in previous states with early voting.

More than half of the voters in the area code on Saturday – 55 percent – said they were African-American, a dramatically higher proportion than in the democratic presidential competitions in Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada. Only half of the voters stated that they consider themselves liberal, compared to all previous competitions in which the liberals made up at least six out of ten voters. And only four out of ten voters in South Carolina said they had a college degree. In contrast, college graduates in the first three competitions were in the majority of voters.

The Democrats who voted on Saturday were somewhat divided over whether they want a return to the Obama-era policy or a shift to a more liberal policy.

Two out of three black voters in the early dates said they wanted a return to Obama’s policies, while 43 percent of white Democrats are looking for a president who will pursue a more liberal policy.

The South Carolina Democrats aren’t quite as focused on victory in November as their peers at the other competitions in 2020: Slightly more than half of the voters in the area code on Saturday said they preferred Trump over a candidate to beat who agrees with them in questions. First results of the NBC News Exit poll among primary voters show. In Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, more than six in ten voters said they were more likely to see a candidate who could beat Trump.

White Democrats described their feelings towards the Trump administration as “angry,” while black voters expressed a much more reserved response.

Almost two out of three white Democrats said they were angry, while another quarter said they were “dissatisfied” with Trump. Among the black voters on Saturday, only 37 percent said they were angry and 46 percent said they were dissatisfied.

State voters also advocate big changes: initial results showed widespread dissatisfaction with the country’s economic system, and a majority of voters said they supported a new type of health system.

A majority of the state’s democratic voters – 51 percent – say the US economic system “needs a complete overhaul”, while another 35 percent say it justifies “minor changes.” Only every tenth voter believes that the economy works well enough as it is.

Medicare for All, an idea whose appeal was once limited to the most liberal wing of the Democratic Party. was endorsed by a majority of voters in South Carolina, where the most moderate democratic voters will be represented in 2020. Support for the plan is not quite as high among voters in South Carolina as among Democrats in Iowa, New Hampshire, or Nevada, where voters said they were more liberal and an average of six out of ten voters expressed support for health policy ,

In the general election, Sanders supporters in the state indicated that they are less committed to voting for the party’s future candidate, regardless of who that candidate is. 26 percent of the Senator’s supporters said they would not commit to voting for the party’s candidate in general.

