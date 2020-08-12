‘Black Clover’ Chapter 261 Delayed, New Release Date Announced, Spoilers

After Zenon arrives in the last chapter, Asta’s struggle reaches new heights. With Yami Sukehiro in trouble, Asta needs to find a way to deal with this new threat. Fans will have to wait a little longer to catch Asta in action as “Black Clover” Chapter 261 is delayed.

According to the schedule released by Viz, “Black Clover” Chapter 261 gets a new release date. The next chapter is set to release Aug. 23 instead of Aug. 16.

This article contains spoilers from chapter 260

After delivering the final blow and defeating Dante Zogratis, Asta collapses as he used the devil’s powers. Yami rushes to catch him and praises his efforts in the battle against Dante. Vanessa Enoteca and Finral Roulacase arrive to compliment Yami and Asta. Yami hands over Asta to Finral and walks toward Dante, who remains lifeless after the battle.

Yami tells Finral they should restrain Dante. He notes how Dante was a massive obstacle for them and finally, they were able to nab the enemy’s top devil host. However, to their horror, Zenon Zogratis arrives and skewers Yami using his bones. Yami thinks he messed up this time and is unable to move.

Finral notes Zenon has also captured William Vangeance. Finral knows the Dark Triad needs the Arcane Stage Dark Magic and World Tree Magic for the Tree of Qliphoth to link this world to the underworld.

Meanwhile, Zenon reveals he sensed magic fluctuations and arrived to look into it. He also ridicules his brother, Dante for losing the fight.

Zenon sees Asta’s arm and fires a bone at him. But Finral redirects it using the Spatial Magic.

Later, a portal opens and Zenon announces he will deal with Asta later as it is time for him to leave. Gauche Adlai fires a Reflect Refrain spell at Zenon in an attempt to stop him but is easily deflected by the villain.

Elsewhere, Asta asks the devil to lend him his power and he will give anything for it. The devil rejects his appeal as his body is too weak after the last fight.

Toward the end of “Black Clover” Chapter 260, Zenon opens a portal and leaves with Yami, as Asta, Finral and others watch in horror.