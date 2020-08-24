‘Black Clover’ Chapter 261 Spoilers: Vice Captain To Train Asta, Yami’s Fate

Captain Yami is gone with Zenon Zogratis leaving Asta behind. After a one-week break, the manga is back with a new chapter revealing Yami’s fate. “Black Clover” Chapter 261 is a few days away from its official release, but the spoilers and raw scans are out.

This article contains spoilers from chapters 260 and 261

Asta is devasted after losing Yami, the latest spoilers from “Black Clover” Chapter 261 tease. Reddit user KamikazeMender shared the latest details.

After the colossal defeat against Zenon, Asta and the Black Bulls will find ways to bring back Yami.

In the upcoming chapter, readers will meet the Black Bulls Vice-Captain. The identity of the Vice-Captain remains a mystery, but it is likely that the new chapter will throw light on his identity.

The spoilers for “Black Clover” Chapter 261 hint that the Vice-Captain will train Asta on how to use the power of his devil. It remains to be seen if Asta can train and bring back Yami.

In the last chapter, Asta collapses after hitting the final blow to Dante Zogratis. The power of the devil wears out Asta as Yami rushes to catch him. He praises Asta for putting up an excellent fight.

Later, Yami walks up to Dante, who remains lifeless on the ground. He tells Finral that they should restrain the villain despite his inability to move. Yami notes they worked hard to defeat Dante.

Suddenly, Zenon appears beside the captain and skewers him on several bones. Yami wonders how he messed up everything and cannot move. Finral wonders about Zenon’s presence and notes that he also captured William Vengeance.

He remembers that the Dark Triad needs users of Dark Magics and World Tree to accomplish the Tree of Qliphoth.

Meanwhile, Zenon explains he came over when he sensed magic fluctuations in the area. Zenon saw Asta’s devil-transformed arm and fired one of his bones at him. However, Finral redirected the attack using his Spatial Magic. Toward the end of the chapter, Zenon opened a portal and took Yami with him.

“Black Clover” Chapter 261 is scheduled to release Sunday. Fans can read the digital copy of the chapter on Manga Plus and Viz.