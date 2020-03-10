Black Monday sees £150BILLION wiped off Britain’s leading FTSE 100 firms

More than £150billion was wiped off the value of Britain’s leading companies yesterday as the FTSE 100 endured its sharpest one-day fall since the height of the 2008 crash.

On what was termed a new Black Monday, panic over coronavirus and a collapse in oil prices sent the world’s financial markets into meltdown – sparking warnings of a global recession.

The FTSE 100 index of leading shares plunged when it opened yesterday morning. By the time markets closed for the day, the index had dropped by 7.7 per cent to 5,965.77 points.

This marked the biggest one day fall since the credit crisis in 2008 and the fifth biggest one day sell off in history – above that caused by the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The FTSE All-Share index – which tracks the UK’s leading listed companies – also plunged by 7.4 per cent, shedding tens of billions of pounds.

Yesterday’s sell-off means £450billion – almost a fifth – has been knocked off the value of Britain’s leading firms in 11 days of trading since the virus began to grip Europe. It means the FTSE has slumped into a ‘bear market’, falling by more than 20 per cent from its previous peak.

Financial experts described it as ‘utter carnage’ and said global stockmarkets had been gripped by ‘pure hysteria’. Traders quickly dubbed it the new Black Monday, in a nod to the market crash in October 1987.

The United Nations warned the Covid-19 ‘shock’ could trigger a global recession and cost the world £760billion ($1 trillion) in lost income.

‘If you thought it couldn’t get any worse than the last fortnight, think again,’ said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst at Markets.com.

‘The blood really is running in the streets, it’s utter carnage out there. We don’t know even know what kind of impact the coronavirus will have on the economy – yet bond and equity markets are screaming recession.’

With the global death toll approaching 4,000, the wave of panic selling has left millions of households with pensions or investment portfolios reeling as most are heavily tied up in FTSE 100 companies.

Hardest hit are older savers hoping to retire who now have less time for their investments to recover in value.

As panic selling spread through global markets, trading was suspended on Wall Street for 15 minutes after American index S&P 500 plummeted within minutes of opening.

The US introduced a ‘circuit breaker’ to prevent panic selling after the 1987 crash, which means trading is paused if the market falls by more than 7 per cent.

Yesterday marked the first time the system has kicked in since the 2008 financial crisis. America’s Dow Jones index also tumbled by nearly 8 per cent.

US President Donald Trump attempted to calm down markets, but to no avail.

He tweeted: ‘Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!’ In another tweet, he wrote: ‘Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!’

But Chris Rupkey, MUFG Union Bank’s chief financial economist said: ‘This doesn’t seem to cushion the blow for stock market investors’. He added: ‘They want out. Big time. The sky is falling. Get out, get out while you can.’

Stockmarkets around the world were hammered, with Paris down 8.4 per cent, and Frankfurt and Madrid both down almost 8 per cent. Italy, whose Northern industrial heartlands are in lockdown, fell more than 11 per cent.

Markets fell heavily across Asia overnight on Sunday.

In a sign of just how anxious investors have become, yields on key UK gilts briefly turned negative for the first time ever – meaning they were being charged to lend the government money. Experts pleaded with investors to ride out the storm.

Russ Mould, of investment platform AJ Bell, said: ‘Bear markets are undeniably brutish and nasty. The good news is they tend to be relatively short, so investors should not panic.’

Oil prices notched up their biggest fall yesterday since the 1991 Gulf War, crashing by almost a third by the time many traders filed into work.

The commodity has been hit by a row between Russia and Saudi Arabia over measures to protect prices. Oil prices have now dropped around 40 per cent from almost $60 a barrel in the last few weeks.

The International Monetary Fund yesterday told governments and central banks around the world to take ‘targeted’ action to help households and businesses, including cutting interest rates, and providing loans and tax relief.

Under more normal circumstances a one-third crash in the price of oil might be a cause for celebration. It would mean cheaper motoring, lower costs for businesses and lower home-heating bills.

But the global Covid-19 scare that caused the price crash and triggered a spine-chilling collapse in share prices on both sides of the Atlantic is an ominous sign that we are living in dangerous economic times.

Financial markets and the international economy are facing their biggest challenge since the 2008-09 banking crisis, which savaged growth and household incomes – with effects still being felt more than a decade later.

Yes, bigger firms may be able to withstand the pressure, many are sitting on healthy cash resources held back as a result of the uncertainty over Brexit. But smaller enterprises are far more vulnerable.

That is why I would expect the new Chancellor Rishi Sunak – almost certainly with some support from the Bank of England – to come up with a range of emergency measures to ease the pressure on smaller firms in tomorrow’s budget.

The truth is that the financial and economic backdrop to tomorrow’s Budget could not be more frightening. The collapse in the oil price to just over $35 a barrel is the biggest such fall since the 1991 Gulf War.

It is the kind of disorderly shock to markets that policymakers dread and it has had a devastating impact on share prices in Britain, across Europe and around the world.

On Wall Street, in the latest trading, a 7 per cent fall in the key Dow Jones index was so disruptive that the New York Stock Exchange triggered circuit breakers that automatically stop trading until conditions calm down.

Here at home the share price of BP, which is an essential building block of almost every pension fund, insurance investment and equity ISA, plunged by 20 per cent.

Together with other dramatic declines in stock prices, it means that since January 20 – when the coronavirus starting to cause market ructions – the FTSE All-Share Index, the broadest measure of equity investing in the UK, has plummeted by more than 22 per cent.

That is equivalent to one fifth of the value of a defined contribution pension fund that moves up and down with the markets.

The worry is that City markets have fallen rapidly from what is termed a ‘correction’ (defined as a 10 per cent decline in prices) to a bear market (a fall of 20 per cent over short period of just two months).

According to research by the stock-broking firm A J Bell, this is the 11th such bear market since the current FTSE Indexes were launched in 1962. The broker describes bear markets as ‘brutish and nasty’ – adding that the best than can be hoped for is that the loss of confidence is over quite quickly.

Economists are often sceptical about sudden stock market setbacks. But they can act as the canary in the mine, signalling an oncoming slowdown or slump.

The Paris-based official think tank the OECD has cautioned that the already weak growth among the most advanced countries could be halved.

The critical difference this time, compared with previous crashes such as that of 2008, is that the coronavirus is not only affecting demand for goods and services but also supply.

This means this economy will not so easily be brought back to life by slashing interest rates and pumping credit into the financial system.

Where demand is concerned, easy credit in the current perilous circumstances is not going to tempt people into going on a cruise, or into flying or going on a major shopping expedition, however easy it may be to run up a credit card bill.

When one of the virus victims is the head of the New York Port Authority, Rick Cotton, who among other thing runs JFK and spends his time visiting other airports, it does not exactly inspire confidence in jetting off anywhere.

The interest rate cuts already made by the US, Australian and Canadian central banks – with the Bank of England and the European Central Bank likely to follow suit very soon – are having a limited effect on enticing people to spend.

The best that can be hoped for is that they ease the pressure on those companies, including some of the shopping giants, that carry large debts on their balance sheets.

Meanwhile, on the supply side of the economy, the health scare has rapidly demonstrated the downside of globalisation.

The dependence of the UK and other developed economies on foreign spare parts, clothing and even foodstuffs means that UK and global production lines are stuttering. On top of this you have the potential disruption to businesses caused by self-isolation and working from home.

The IMF’s chief economist Gita Gopinath warned yesterday that while ‘the drop in manufacturing is comparable to the start of the financial crisis, the decline in services appears larger this time reflecting the large impact of social distancing’.

The IMF’s assessment is a dreadful development for Mr Sunak. More than 70 per cent of Britain’s total output or gross domestic product comes from the services sector, consisting of everything from insurance and banking to architecture, music and the law.

These services are vital to foreign earnings and have been considered the new great hope for Britain as the country leaves the European Union.

The combination of lower growth and pressure on the service sector means less revenue for the Exchequer, which in turn places an additional squeeze on the public finances. Mr Sunak had intended a big spend and invest budget as part of the process of ‘levelling up’ – ploughing money into the regions – promised by Boris Johnson’s government.

The best that can be hoped for is that Covid-19 is contained rapidly in the first two quarters of the year and that the UK and global markets and economies then smartly bounce back.

The alternative of a long period of slumping output, surging unemployment and badly depleted pensions and savings doesn’t bear thinking about.

The Chancellor must, however, be prepared for the very worst. As he’s rapidly finding out, being at No 11 Downing Street is a bed of nails – and not just because of interference from next door.