Blackpink Surpasses Eminem, Ariana Grande On YouTube With This New Milestone

Blackpink is quickly rising up the ranks on YouTube, recently breaking into the top four most-subscribed artists on the platform and surpassing huge stars like Eminem and Ariana Grande.

On Monday, YG Entertainment announced that Blackpink, whose members are Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie, accomplished another milestone by garnering 44 million subscribers on YouTube, making the K-pop girl group the fourth most-subscribed artist on the platform.

The quartet, as of writing, is trailing behind Ed Sheeran (45.2 million subscribers), Marshmello (47.7 million), and Justin Bieber (56 million) — who still has the most number of subscribers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, other artists in the top 10 are Eminem (43.9 million), Grande (42.6 million) and Taylor Swift (39.4 million).

Blackpink also became the most-subscribed female artist on the platform in late July.

The K-pop group has long been making waves on YouTube, and their hit song, “How You Like That,” was no exception when it dropped on June 26.

The warmly received song was a huge success not just in Asia but across the globe, raking in 86.3 million views within 24 hours of its release. “How You Like That” became the most viewed music video in 24 hours, Billboard reported.

“All three records surpass previous record-holder BTS – who, together with US singer Halsey previously achieved these three record titles with the video for ‘Boy With Luv’ in April 2019,” Guinness World Records announced in June.

Meanwhile, after days of speculations regarding a “surprise feature,” a teaser poster confirmed that Blackpink will be collaborating with Selena Gomez, Rolling Stone reported.

The poster also revealed that another still-unnamed single will drop on Aug. 28. This will be the second collaboration for Blackpink in this year.

Gomez also shared the good news to her fans on social media, saying, “So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!”

Earlier this year, Blackpink also teamed up with Lady Gaga for “Sour Candy,” off the Grammy winner’s latest album, “Chromatica.”