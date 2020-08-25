Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ Surpasses 450 Million Views In Record Time

One of the most popular South Korean girl groups, BLACKPINK, set a record on YouTube with its “How You Like That” music video.

On Aug. 24, BLACKPINK’s latest music video, “How You Like That,” surpassed 450 million views on YouTube. The song which was released as part of their debut pre-release studio album called “The Album,” on June 26 achieved the milestone in about 57 days and seven hours since its release and have gone on to become the fastest music video by a K-pop group to do so.

With this achievement, BLACKPINK broke their record which was previously held by their single “Kill This Love.” The track had gained 450 million views in a record time of 85 days and 17 hours.

The band now has seven songs that have crossed the 450 million views mark on YouTube including “Playing With Fire,” “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “Boombayah,” and “Whistle,” according to Soompi.

“How You Like That” had successfully attained 1 million views on YouTube within 32 hours of its release. The single also previously set the record as the second-longest charting single by a K-pop girl group in Canadian history and stayed on the Billboard’s Canadian hot 100 list for over six weeks.

Moreover, BLACKPINK’s fans are looking forward to the band’s pre-release single titled “Ice Cream.” Earlier this month, the members revealed that they were collaborating with Hollywood star Selena Gomez for their upcoming song which is set to release at midnight EST Friday (1 p.m. KST) on Aug. 28.

The band has been uploading teasers to promote the upcoming single. The group recently uploaded a teaser clip for the song on YouTube which had the members, Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie, talking with Selena Gomez through a video call.

“I’m so stoked. I’ve been a fan of you guys and so this is a big, big dream for me and I can’t wait,” said Selene Gomez while talking to the members.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s studio album titled “The Album” will be out on Oct. 2.