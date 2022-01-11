Blair’s defense secretary claims he was instructed to burn a memo claiming the Iraq war was possibly illegal.

The news comes as over 700,000 people sign a petition demanding that the former UK prime minister’s knighthood be revoked.

LONDON, U.K.

Former British Defense Secretary Geoff Hoon claimed he was told to burn a memo from the attorney general saying the invasion of Iraq could be illegal, according to local media.

Between 1999 and 2003, Hoon was the defense secretary under former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

A coalition led primarily by the United States and the United Kingdom invaded Iraq in 2003.

In his recently published memoir, See How They Run, Hoon made the claim.

The story was first reported by the Daily Mail, which stated that then-Chief of Defense Staff Mike Boyce sought legal approval for British troops to fight in Iraq.

The attorney general then issued a “very long and very detailed opinion” to Hoon, essentially saying that the invasion of Iraq could be considered legal if the prime minister believed it was in the UK’s national interest.

“It wasn’t exactly the ringing endorsement that the chief of the defense staff was looking for,” Hoon wrote in his memoir. “In any case, I wasn’t strictly allowed to show it to him or even discuss it with him.”

“Moreover, when my principal private secretary, Peter Watkins, called Jonathan Powell in Downing Street to ask what he should do with the document now, he was told flat out to ‘burn it.'”

Hoon stated that he did not burn the document.

“I agreed that we should put the document in a secure MoD safe that only he had access to.”

It could be still there, for all I know.”

Powell, who was Blair’s chief of staff at the time, denied to the Daily Mail that he demanded the legal advice be destroyed, saying instead that he told Hoon to destroy a separate document from months earlier.

The Queen bestowed a knighthood on Blair in her New Year honors list, but more than 700,000 people have signed a petition to have it revoked.

“Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the United Kingdom’s constitution and the very fabric of the nation’s society,” says the petition on Change.org.

