Blaney signs contract extension with Team Penske

NASCAR Cup Series points leader Ryan Blaney signed a multiyear contract extension with Team Penske, the racing group announced on Friday.

No additional details were announced.

Blaney, 26, has been part of Team Penske since 2012 and drives the No. 12 Ford Mustang. He has three Cup Series victories and qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs in each of his three full-time seasons in the series.

Blaney also has seven career wins in the Xfinity Series and four in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

“Ryan is a true talent with a long runway ahead of him and we are excited to have him as a part of the future of Team Penske,” team owner Roger Penske said in a team statement. “Since joining our team, Ryan has developed into a championship caliber driver and his personality and engagement with fans has made him a terrific ambassador for NASCAR.”

The driver’s best finish of this season was second place at the Daytona 500.

–Field Level Media