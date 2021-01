MOSCOW, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — An explosion took place at a small oil company in the Republic of Tatarstan in west-central Russia, leaving two people dead and one injured, Sputnik news agency reported Friday.

“The explosion occurred during tests that were conducted at an oil enterprise in the Bolshoe Nurkeevo village,” it said, citing a source from the regional emergency services.

“According to preliminary information, two people were killed and one more person was injured,” it added. Enditem