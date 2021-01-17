Blast kills 2 policemen in Kabul

KABUL, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Two policemen lost their lives and another was injured as a blast struck their vehicle in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday, spokesman for Kabul police Ferdaws Faramarz said.

According to the official, the blast happened in Police District 3 at 9:15 a.m. local time, killing two policemen inside the vehicle and injuring another.

Without providing more details, the official said that investigation had been initiated into the deadly incident.

Kabul has been the scene of increasing targeted attacks over the past months.

A blast on a car in Khairkhana locality in the northern edge of Kabul city on Friday evening left one dead and injured another.