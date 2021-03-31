Blast kills 2, wounds 16 in northern Afghanistan

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, March 31 (Xinhua) — At least two persons were killed and 16 others sustained injuries as a blast rocked Balkh district in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province on Wednesday, provincial police spokesman Adil Shah Adil said.

“The terrorists planted explosive device inside a handcart that went off around 2:00 p.m. local time in Bandar Kalaft area of Balkh district, killing two civilians including a child on the spot and injuring 16 others including 13 civilians,” Adil told Xinhua.

Without providing more details, the official said that investigation is underway.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility yet. Enditem