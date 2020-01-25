Blast kills several Turkish soldiers in northern Syria

DAMASCUS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Several Turkish soldiers were killed on Thursday by a blast that targeted them in the countryside of Syria’s northern province of Raqqa, state news agency SANA reported.

The car bomb was detonated near the village of Hamam in the northern countryside of Raqqa, said SANA, spelling no further details.

The explosion is the latest in a series of bombing targeting Turkey-held areas in northern Syria.

The Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels started an offensive since October 2019, capturing several areas that had been controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Activists have been reporting a state of lawlessness in areas controlled by the Turkish forces in northern Syria.