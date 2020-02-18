BlazeAid says dole recipients helping bushfire-ravaged communities ‘should have their expenses paid’

The boss of a bushfire community relief organisations says Centrelink recipients who help rebuild fire-damaged communities should have their expenses paid by taxpayers.

BlazeAid is a disaster relief organisation that helps to restore communities affected by bushfires.

The organisation currently has 1,200 volunteers in their camps helping devastated communities in various locations throughout the country.

BlazeAid president Kevin Butler believes that unemployed people and dole recipients should be encouraged to help out volunteer organisations through a government stimulus.

‘The incentive should be something like free transport to BlazeAid,’ Mr Butler told The Daily Telegraph.

Destructive bushfires over the summer period killed 33 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes throughout the country.

Around 500 million animals and their habitats have been singed in out-of-control blazes so far this season, with more than $1billion in claims being lodged to insurance companies.

Fundraising events all over the world have raised millions of dollars for bushfire relief charities, and the work of volunteers on the ground is making a huge difference to get bushfire-ravaged communities get back on their feet.

Tyler Benson from Nowra on the New South Wales south coast is applying for the Newstart allowance and believes incentives for volunteers is a good idea.

‘I think it’s good just because there’s a lot of people around this area that really have nothing to do and there’s not many job opportunities,’ he said.

‘So getting them into something like that is really a push and they’re seen by others in the community – it might give them a chance to get a job and be seen by others.’

Changes to the working-holiday visa for backpackers will allow organisations like BlazeAid to get more volunteers helping them out.

Backpackers are now able to work with the same employer for 12 months while working in bushfire zones, and will be able to count volunteering as work when applying to extend their working holiday visas.

Construction work in disaster zones will also count as work under the new rules designed to support farmers and regional businesses.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge told The Australian that working holidaymakers would be able to help farmers and businesses with demolition and land clearing on properties, as well as repairing dams, roads and railways.

‘These hardworking Australians have been hit by the recent bushfires, but from today they can employ backpackers for six months longer, helping them at a critical time in the recovery effort,’ Mr Tudge said.

‘This recovery will be driven locally, by local workers and communities. But this will be a massive recovery effort and we want businesses and charitable organisations to have as many boots on the ground as they need.’

The visa rule changes follow recommendations from the National Bushfire Recovery Agency.