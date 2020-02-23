Blind and deaf elderly woman is ‘raped by a staff member, 21,’

A blind and deaf elderly woman was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old staff member at an aged care facility.

The night shift employee allegedly used a key to enter the patient’s room at the Townsville facility, in Queensland, on November 29.

He allegedly claimed to visit the room to change her incontinence pads but instead began to rape her, The Townsville Bulletin reported.

The incident came to light the following morning when the alleged victim told another staff member a man ‘used’ her overnight.

According to court documents, the woman said: ‘It’s not the first time. It’s been going on since I got here, and it happened to me earlier this week, too.’

The victim, who is bedridden due to her diabetes as well as being blind and partially deaf, could not confirm her attacker.

However, DNA and sperm found inside the victim’s vagina matched the 21-year-old employee, police allege.

His defence lawyers argued there was a ‘third contributor’ to the DNA found inside the victim but they failed in their attempts to get bail.

The 21-year-old, who has no criminal history, does not work for the aged care facility anymore and has been remanded for his next court appearance.

Police attended the aged care facility when the incident was reported and began their enquiries.

The man was arrested and charged after the DNA test results returned two weeks later.

A spokesman for the facility told the Bulletin it would be inappropriate to comment as the matter is before the courts.