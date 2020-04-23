Blind date: ‘He seems like he’d give good hugs’

Ally, 30, freelance writer, meets Khai, 35, personal trainer, in our latest virtual date

Ally on Khai

What were you hoping for?

I had put on makeup and a dress for the first time in three weeks, so I was hoping it wouldn’t be painfully awkward. It’s not as if I could make an excuse to leave my own house.

First impressions?

Really friendly and chatty. Plus rocking a big-arms-in-cable-knit look that Chris Evans would approve of.

What did you talk about?

Anything but coronavirus. Sport, music, our lives in retail (I used to work in Ann Summers, so my butt-plug anecdote came up a lot sooner than it normally would have).

Any awkward moments?

It’s hard not to accidentally talk over each other during a video call.

Good table manners?

We didn’t end up eating together. His housemates were making dinner in the same room and I don’t think he fancied the takeaway options. So we finished the call, and me and my housemate, Gill, had a romantic takeaway dinner for two.

How long did you stay on the call?

An hour and a half, nonstop chat.

Best thing about Khai?

Easy to talk to, with a lot of interesting passions. Even after our call, I wanted to know more. And he seems like he’d give good hugs.

Did you introduce him to your housemates?

No. Gill was in another room, but I fully expected her to burst in like that little girl on BBC News.

Describe Khai in three words

Cool. Interesting. Hench.

What do you think he made of you?

No idea. I’m terrible at picking up vibes or signals. Probably “nice enough but a bit scatty”.

Any connection issues?

The camera froze a few times.

And… did you swap numbers?

Yep. Chatted a bit on WhatsApp after.

How did the call end?

He had to go – his dinner was ready!

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Not having to look at my own face the entire time.

Marks out of 10?

A solid 8. I think we got along well and had lots in common, but the set-up made it feel like a work call.

Would you meet again in person?

Sure. I’ll pencil in a coffee for 2021!

Khai on Ally

What were you hoping for?

To meet someone with a connection stronger than my wifi.

First impressions?

“Shoreditchey”-looking, with a great smile.

What did you talk about?

We got on to social distancing faster than the Covid-19 infection rate, then moved on to fitness, work, hobbies, music.

Any awkward moments?

Not that I was aware of.

Good table manners?

I imagine she would have had if we’d both managed to eat at the same time.

How long did you stay on the call?

About 1hr 30mins.

Best thing about Ally?

The conversation was easy, she seemed like a lovely, talented lady who’ll create great screenplays one day. (Spoiler alert: there’s more where that butt plug came from.)

Did you introduce her to your housemates?

Yeah, she briefly waved to one of them.

Describe Ally in three words

A secret ninja (she does kickboxing), open, great at communication.

What do you think she made of you?

Goofy, talkative schmuck.

Any connection issues?

Some.

And… did you swap numbers?

Yes.

How did the call end?

By finally ordering food. I was going to eat what my flatmates were cooking, but ended up ordering after all.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

Coronavirus.

Marks out of 10?

With 1 being Trump and 10 being a world free of Covid-19, I’d say a strong 7.5.

Would you meet again in person?

Yes, maybe.

