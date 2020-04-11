Blind date: ‘I hoped the video wouldn’t freeze while I shoved in pizza’

Jem, 27, advertising creative, and Ria, 23, junior TV question writer, go on our first virtual date

Jem on Ria

What were you hoping for?

To pretend that everything in the world isn’t weird right now, and do something a normal single person would do at a normal time in history.

First impressions?

She’s cute.

What did you talk about?

How we have both been doing abnormal things like handstands and self-tattoos. Celebrity crushes, living in London, and how she would probably win any pub quiz.

Any awkward moments?

I went to get my takeaway pizza and locked myself out of my flat.

Good table manners?

I think both of us were scared the camera would freeze on us pulling an unflattering face while eating.

How long did you stay on the call?

About three and a half hours.

Best thing about Ria?

Her call centre chic headset. And her laugh.

Did you introduce her to your housemates?

My only housemates are plants, but she nearly met the security guard when he knocked on the door to get the spare key back.

Describe Ria in three words

Pretty, smart, optimistic.

What do you think she made of you?

She probably thought I was an idiot for locking my keys in my flat.

Any connection issues?

I thought she was rude because she kept interrupting me, but I realised it was a delay on the connection.

And… did you swap numbers?

I asked for her number over email while I was sitting outside my flat, because I thought we’d have to finish the date on WhatsApp video from the corridor.

How did the call end?

I started yawning because I’d been up since 4am.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

It felt a bit unnatural to say goodbye and press a button.

Marks out of 10?

Maybe a 4. I can’t say it was any more than that without devaluing how nice it would have been to meet her in person.

Would you meet again in person once physical distancing is over?

Yes. I hope so.

Ria on Jem

What were you hoping for?

A laugh, a good story and for the video not to freeze while I was shoving in pizza.

First impressions?

Her tattoos and room full of houseplants hinted she was a lot cooler than me.

What did you talk about?

Coronavirus apocalypse, bisexuality, cheesy chips and how Piers Morgan finally saying something intelligent (about the virus) signified the end times.

Any awkward moments?

She got locked out of her flat. I thought it might have been a really inventive way to end the date, so I was glad when she came back.

Good table manners?

I think we may both have eaten really quickly to try to stop the video freezing mid-bite (we failed).

How long did you stay on the call?

About three hours.

Best thing about Jem?

She was really easy to talk to.

Did you introduce her to your housemates?

No, I think we managed to avoid too much awkwardness given the strange situation. She’d get on with my friends normally, though.

Describe Jem in three words

Funny, easygoing, creative.

What do you think she made of you?

Hopefully she didn’t think I managed to make self-isolation worse.

Any connection issues?

The video call kept letting only one of us see the other.

And… did you swap numbers?

We did.

How did the call end?

We both started catching each other’s yawns.

If you could change one thing about the evening, what would it be?

She wouldn’t have got locked out.

Marks out of 10?

It feels unfair to score without meeting her in person.

Would you meet in person?

She asked me out for a drink when this is all over, so why not?

