Blinken and Borrell talk about the conflict in Ukraine and China.

Blinken and Borrell talk about the Ukraine conflict and China.

To support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, two top diplomats emphasize the importance of coordinated action.

NEW YORK

During a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and a dispute between China and Lithuania.

According to a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price, Blinken and Borrell “reaffirmed their continued commitment to strengthen the US-EU partnership and work together to confront shared challenges.”

“They reaffirmed that any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences for the Russian Federation,” the statement added.

The two also discussed China’s “escalating political pressure and economic coercion” against Lithuania during the phone call.

“They reaffirmed our commitment to work together to strengthen Lithuania’s economic resilience in the face of the PRC’s coercive behavior,” according to the statement.

Last month, China downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania after Taiwan opened a representative office in Vilnius under its own name, angering Beijing.