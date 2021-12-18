Blinken forewarns Russia about ‘high-impact’ economic measures.

Blinken warns Russia about taking ‘high-impact’ economic measures.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russia on Wednesday that any further aggression in Ukraine would result in “high-impact” economic measures.

“We’re concerned by evidence that Russia is planning significant aggressive moves against Ukraine,” Blinken said at a news conference in Riga, Latvia, on the second day of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting.

According to the US secretary of state, the plans include efforts to destabilize Ukraine, adding, “We’ve seen this playbook before in 2014 when Russia last invaded Ukraine.”

He also brought up the issue of disinformation, saying that they saw social media activity “pushing anti-Ukrainian propaganda” similar to what they saw during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

“On this issue, the United States has been working closely with allies and partners, including (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin,” he said.

“We’ve made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely,” Blinken said, referring to CIA Director William Burns’ visit to Moscow. “We’ve made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high-impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from using in the past.”

“For further Russian aggression in Ukraine, we are prepared to impose severe costs,” he said.

“NATO was ready to reinforce its eastern flank defenses,” he said.

“The US remains unwavering in our support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Blinken said, adding that his consultations will continue on Thursday at an OSCE foreign ministers meeting, where he will also meet with top Ukrainian and Russian diplomats.

“We’ve been clear with Moscow, and we’re urging Ukraine to maintain restraint,” he said.

He also added, “Diplomacy is the only responsible way to resolve this potential crisis.”

Blinken urged Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to “immediately stop using migrants as political weapons” in response to the migrant crisis at the Belarus-Poland border.