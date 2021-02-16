Blinken, Turkish FM speak over phone on ties, regional issues

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday discussed bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone conversation, the State Department said in a statement.

“The Secretary expressed condolences for the deaths of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq and affirmed our view that PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) terrorists bear responsibility,” said the statement.

Blinken emphasized to his Turkish counterpart the importance of the bilateral relationship, and the two sides pledged to strengthen cooperation and support for a political resolution to the conflict in Syria.

The top U.S. diplomat also voiced support for ongoing exploratory talks between NATO allies Turkey and Greece. In the meantime, Blinken reiterated U.S. opposition to Turkey’s possession of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

The phone conversation came less than a day after a previous U.S. statement over the deaths of Turkish hostages sparked criticism from Ankara.

Turkey said on Sunday that the PKK members executed 13 of its citizens that the group has abducted, including Turkish military and police personnel, during the country’s cross-border military operation in northern Iraq.

The PKK blamed Turkish airstrikes for the deaths of the 13 Turks in a cave in the Gara region of northern Iraq.

“If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organization, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Sunday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in the day denounced the statement that declined to immediately back Turkey’s claim of the PKK members executing 13 Turks in Iraq.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the U.S. Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield and “most strongly expressed” Turkey’s reaction against the U.S. statement on the incident.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than 30 years. Enditem