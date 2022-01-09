Blinken’s comments about a military mission in Kazakhstan have been criticized by Russia.

Russia has reacted angrily to Blinken’s remarks about the military mission in Kazakhstan.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Russia has slammed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks about Moscow’s decision to send troops to Kazakhstan as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) peacekeeping mission.

In a post on her Telegram channel, ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that sending the CSTO mission to Kazakhstan at the request of the country’s leadership is “completely legitimate.”

Her comments came after Blinken warned Kazakhstan that getting Russian forces to leave would be “difficult.”

“One lesson from history: it can be difficult to get Russians to leave your house,” he added.

Blinken’s remark was described by Zakharova as a “boorish joke.”

“It’s difficult to stay alive when you have Americans in your house and avoid being robbed or raped.”

But it is not just the recent past that teaches us this; it is the entire 300-year history of American statehood.

“North American Indians, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians, and a slew of other unfortunate people who were unlucky enough to see these uninvited guests at home will tell a lot about it,” Zakharova continued.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance from CSTO, a Eurasian military alliance of five former Soviet republics and Russia, amid nationwide protests over rising liquefied petroleum gas prices.

At least 18 security officers and 26 protesters have died as a result of the ongoing unrest, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.